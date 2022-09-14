Ardmore Music Hall, Point Entertainment, & Bonfire Entertainment Partner to Launch Rising Sun Presents

PHLADELPHIA (CelebrityAccess) — The ownership and management team behind the Ardmore Music Hall have partnered with veteran Philadelphia area concert producers Point Entertainment and Bonfire Entertainment to launch a new joint venture, Rising Sun Presents.

The newly launched company will provide booking, marketing, production, ticketing, and operational management services across the event space in the region.

Rising Sun’s flagship venue, Ardmore Music Hall, will continue to be overseen by its current leadership team, led by operating partner and head talent buyer Chris Perella. RSP will continue to work with former Bonfire clients Underground Arts and MilkBoy Philly (Philadelphia, PA) with partner Adam Spivak.

Additional Rising Sun partners include 118 North (Wayne, PA), and The Colonial Theatre (Phoenixville, PA). They have also joined partnered with several restaurants in the region, including Ripplewood Whiskey & Craft (Ardmore, PA), and The Refectory (Villanova, PA), along with numerous outdoor events, concert series and festivals.

“I’m proud to publicly launch this new chapter with our team. A rising sun is the perfect image to describe who we are–warm, optimistic, and a source of growth. This collective has risen out of the darkness of the pandemic, a time when we all experienced both personal loss and industry turmoil, and we’ve regrouped and bonded together with strength and hopefulness to bring joy through music and events to our greater Philadelphia community,” Perella said of the new venture.

The new JV has already hit the ground running, producing the The Wayne Music Festival and Ardmore’s Rock N’ Ride annual events this summer, with each drawing more than 10,000 fans. RSP also secured a deal to produce the 36th season of the live music series Concerts Under the Stars, which includes upcoming concerts with Brett Dennen, David Bromberg, and The Wailers.

As well, RSP produced this season’s Bryn Mawr Twilight Concerts and partnered with Our People Entertainment to book summer programming at The Oval XP near the Philadelphia Art Museum.

Going forward, Rising Sun anticipates adding more music venues and live event producers to its portfolio, both in the Philadelphia region and beyond.

Rising Sun Presents’ current accounts & partners include:

118 North

MilkBoy Philly

Ardmore Music Hall

The Oval XP

Bryn Mawr Concert Series

The Refectory

The Colonial Theatre

Ripplewood Whiskey & Craft

Concerts Under the Stars

Rock N’ Ride

Eagleview Concerts

Underground Arts

Malvern Summer Stage

Wayne Music Fest