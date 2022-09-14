Big Thief Announce Spring 2023 Tour Hitting US, UK, and Europe

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Big Thief has unveiled dates for a Spring 2023 tour covering the US, UK, and Europe. The band released their double album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, in February, with the tour supporting it.
The 17-city US circuit begins in Burlington, VT, on January 31, followed by Philadelphia, Houston, Miami, and more. The band will take the Ryman Auditorium stage on February 7 before they wrap the leg at Radio City Music Hall on March 2. They’ll resume in the UK in early April, then with nine shows across Europe.
Tickets will be available via Spotify pre-sale starting today, and a Live Nation pre-sale opens on Thursday (September 15) with the code VENUE. General public tickets follow on Friday, (September 16) via Ticketmaster.
Big Thief 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
11/12 – Seoul, KR @ Rolling Hall
11/14 – Osaka, JP @ Club Quattro
11/15 – Osaka, JP @ Club Quattro
11/18 – Tokyo, KP @ O-East
11/21 – Perth, AU @ Astor Theatre
11/23 – Melbourne, AU @ The Forum
11/24 – Melbourne, AU @ The Forum
11/27 – Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre
11/30 – Brisbane, AU @ Princess Theatre
12/02 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation
12/03 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation
12/04 – Wellington, NZ @ Opera House
01/31 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
02/03 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
02/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
02/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
02/07 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman Auditorium
02/09 – Oxford, MS @ Lyric Oxford
02/10 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge
02/11 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
02/15 – Austin, TX @ ACL at Moody Theatre
02/16 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
02/17 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
02/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
02/20 – Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theatre
02/21 – Miami, FL @ North Beach Bandshell
02/24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
02/25 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
03/02 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
04/05 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage Gateshead
04/06 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
04/07 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
04/08 – Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall
04/11 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
04/12 – London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo
04/15 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdamse Schouwburg
04/16 – Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort
04/18 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
04/22 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
04/23 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
04/26 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Razzmatazz
04/27 – Valencia, ES @ Sala Moon
04/28 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
04/29 – Lisbon, PT @ LAV