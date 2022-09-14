Big Thief Announce Spring 2023 Tour Hitting US, UK, and Europe

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Big Thief has unveiled dates for a Spring 2023 tour covering the US, UK, and Europe. The band released their double album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, in February, with the tour supporting it.

The 17-city US circuit begins in Burlington, VT, on January 31, followed by Philadelphia, Houston, Miami, and more. The band will take the Ryman Auditorium stage on February 7 before they wrap the leg at Radio City Music Hall on March 2. They’ll resume in the UK in early April, then with nine shows across Europe.

Tickets will be available via Spotify pre-sale starting today, and a Live Nation pre-sale opens on Thursday (September 15) with the code VENUE. General public tickets follow on Friday, (September 16) via Ticketmaster.

Big Thief 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

11/12 – Seoul, KR @ Rolling Hall

11/14 – Osaka, JP @ Club Quattro

11/15 – Osaka, JP @ Club Quattro

11/18 – Tokyo, KP @ O-East

11/21 – Perth, AU @ Astor Theatre

11/23 – Melbourne, AU @ The Forum

11/24 – Melbourne, AU @ The Forum

11/27 – Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre

11/30 – Brisbane, AU @ Princess Theatre

12/02 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation

12/03 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation

12/04 – Wellington, NZ @ Opera House

01/31 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

02/03 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

02/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

02/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

02/07 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman Auditorium

02/09 – Oxford, MS @ Lyric Oxford

02/10 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

02/11 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

02/15 – Austin, TX @ ACL at Moody Theatre

02/16 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

02/17 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

02/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

02/20 – Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theatre

02/21 – Miami, FL @ North Beach Bandshell

02/24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

02/25 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

03/02 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

04/05 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage Gateshead

04/06 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

04/07 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester

04/08 – Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall

04/11 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

04/12 – London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo

04/15 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdamse Schouwburg

04/16 – Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort

04/18 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

04/22 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

04/23 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

04/26 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Razzmatazz

04/27 – Valencia, ES @ Sala Moon

04/28 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

04/29 – Lisbon, PT @ LAV