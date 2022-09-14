Stuart Galbraith and Oliver Hoppe Named To Senior Roles At DEAG

BERLIN, Germany (CelebrityAccess) — German entertainment company DEAG announced the expansion its management team with the addition of Stuart Galbraith and Oliver Hoppe as Divisional Board Members.

Hoppe has been named as DEAG’s Executive Vice President Product and Innovation and will oversee the further development of product acquisition and utilization, while continuing to serve as Managing Director of the DEAG subsidiary Wizard Promotions Konzertagentur GmbH, the main tour and concert promoter within the DEAG Group in Germany.

In recent years, the company has organized concerts by Iron Maiden, Bryan Ferry, Zucchero, Papa Roach, KISS, Böhse Onkelz and den Scorpions, among other artists. Wizard’s portfolio also includes artists like 50 Cent, Limp Bizkit and Jamie Cullum.

Galbraith was named Executive Vice President International Touring and will work to develop DEAG’s Rock/Pop/Contemporary withing DEAG Group as well as in other markets.

Galbraith will continue to lead DEAG subsidiary British Entertainment Group Kilimanjaro Holdings Ltd. In recent years, DEAG’s British operation has expanded its event portfolio to include Spoken Word, comedy and sports, and is now one of the largest live entertainment promoters in the UK.

In addition, both Hoppe and Galbraith will continue to support DEAG’s Executive Board with an eye towards the company’s expansion as well as with the implementation of M&A projects an artist and ticketing acquisitions.