Niki Roberton Named SVP Creative at RCA

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — RCA Records announced the hire of Niki Roberton who will join the label in the newly created role of Senior Vice President, Creative.

At RCA, Roberton will be tasked with spearheading strategy across live events, experiential initiatives, and digital content.

She will collaborate with Camille Yorrick, Executive Vice President, Visual Content Production and her team, who will continue to lead on music video and visual content production for both traditional and digital media.

Roberton joins RCA Records from IAMSOUND, a record label that she founded in 2007. IAMSOUND helped to launch the career of artists such as Florence + the Machine, Lord Huron, Charli XCX, Banks, Salem, Mk.gee and more

IAMSOUND later expanded into developing creative content and visual artist management with Roberton working with labels and brands on marketing digital and experiential marketing campaigns for clients such as Mitski and The Weeknd.

As a manger, Roberton represented a roster that included creative directors and live show designers whose clients included Olivia Rodrigo, Slowthai, Ellie Goulding, MØ, Madonna, Girl in Red, Griff, Tate McRae, 070 Shake, Angel Olsen, and Arlo Parks.

Roberton will be based out of RCA Records’ Los Angeles Headquarters.