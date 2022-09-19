Joe Walsh And VetsAid Partner With VEEPS For VetsAid 2022 Livestream

COLUMBUS, OH (CelebrityAccess) — Multi-Grammy-winning rock legend Joe Walsh and VetsAid, his national 501(c)3 non-profit veterans organization, are partnering with Veeps to livestream the sixth annual VetsAid 2022 music festival.

The festival will feature the James Gang (Joe Walsh, Jimmy Fox and Dale Peters) who will reunite for a final performance, with special guests that include Dave Grohl, Nine Inch Nails, The Black Keys, and The Breeders.

The show, which will be hosted by Cleveland native Drew Carey, will take place at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on Sunday, November 13th.

“The arena show sold so fast that we just had to find a way to share the James Gang reunion and this historic night of Ohio rock and roll with more fans across America and the world,” Walsh shares. “We at VetsAid learned how to livestream over the past two years so I’m proud to partner again with Veeps to bring this show directly to fans whether it’s in their living rooms, in their local VFW halls or even just watching on their mobile phones so that we can raise even more money for Ohio vets and their families. And, thanks to our new partnerships with Fandiem and Bandsintown, one lucky donor will even win an all-expenses trip to Columbus to come to the show as my special guest and even grab a cup of joe with Joe! That’s me!”

Passes for the livestream will set you back $19.99 with limited edition merch bundles available at vetsaid.veeps.com. All net proceeds will go directly to veterans services groups with ties to Ohio.

Fans participating in the livestream can also donate directly to VetsAid with one donor being selected to receive a guitar signed by all the performing artists.