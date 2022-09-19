Venezuelan Reggaeton Star Danny Ocean Announces U.S. Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Venezuelan artist and producer, Danny Ocean, is headed to the U.S. for a tour of North America next year.

Produced by Live Nation, the 16-city tour kicks off on February 2nd at The Fillmore in San Francisco, with additional stops across the U.S., with an itinerary that includes stops at the Beacon Theater in New York, the Wiltern in Los Angeles, and the House of Blues in Chicago.

The tour is set to wrap on February 26th at The Oasis in Miami, Florida.

Danny Ocean, who got his start as a YouTuber, has grown to become one of the most streamed Latin artists, Positioning on the #272 spot in the world according to Spotify’s. His successful album, “@Dannocean” has more than 431 million streams on Spotify.

DANNY OCEAN 2023 TOUR DATES:

Thu Feb 02 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Fri Feb 03 – Los Angeles – The Wiltern

Sat Feb 04 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

Sun Feb 05 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Tue Feb 07 – El Paso, TX – Plaza Theatre

Thu Feb 09 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Fri Feb 10 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec

Sat Feb 11 – Hidalgo, TX – Payne Arena

Sun Feb 12 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Tue Feb 14 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Fri Feb 17 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Sat Feb 18 – Washington, DC – The Howard Theatre

Sun Feb 19 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

Wed Feb 22 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead

Sat Feb 25 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues

Sun Feb 26 – Miami, FL – The Oasis