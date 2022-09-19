Actor And Singer Marva Hicks Taha Dies

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Marva Hicks Taha, an actor and singer with a career that spanned more than 4 decades, died on September 16.

Her passing was announced by her family, but an age and a cause of death was not provided.

“The love she had for her husband, family, friends, and entertainment community knew no bounds,” a statement from her family to Ebony Magazine said. “We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love. Thank you for your compassion and prayers.”

A native of Petersburg, Virginia, Hicks was a graduate of Howard University and made her chart debut in 1991 with the top ten hit “Never Been in Love Before” from her first album, the self-titled “Marva Hicks.”

She went on to perform and tour with artists such as Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder.

She was also a fixture on Broadway, with credits that include “Motown,” “The Lion King,” “Caroline or Change,” and “Lena Horne, The Lady at Her Music.”

She starred in many Off-Broadway productions as well, including her most recent show, “Angry, Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous” at the Alliance Theatre in April 2022.

Along with her work on stage, Hicks has numerous film and television credits as well, including appearances on “Mad about You,” “Star Trek,” “One Life to Live,” and “LA Law.”

Marva Hicks Taha is survived by her husband, Akwasi Taha and many family and life-long friends.