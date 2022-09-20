Live Nation Acquires German Live Events Company Goodlive

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation Germany announced the acquisition of a majority stake in the Berlin-based festival, booking and services agency, Goodlive.

Goodlive GmbH is the company behind events such as the Splash Festival in Ferropolis and the Superbloom Festival in Munich and has built a reputation around their festival production and service teams in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Following the acquisition, Goodlive and its management will continue to focus on their brands while partnering with Live Nation to develop new live concert and festival experiences, the companies said.

“We are happy that Goodlive GmbH and its management team Marko Hegner and Mirko Roßner have decided to become part of the Live Nation family,” says Live Nation GSA Managing Director Andre Lieberberg. “The strength of the Goodlive GmbH organization and its staff, as well as the undisputed relevance of its projects, perfectly complement Live Nation GSA’s portfolio. I look forward to the upcoming collaboration with Goodlive and am very confident that we will realize new and exciting projects together.”

“We are so pleased to have Live Nation as our future partner. Through their international network they are an ideal fit for Goodlive. We have already worked together successfully in the past at festivals such as Lollapalooza Berlin and are delighted to now be able to expand this cooperation on all levels. It is with great anticipation that we are looking forward to the future and our joint projects,” says Mirko Roßner, Managing Director Goodlive GmbH.

Live Nation acquired Goodlive from its founders and their private equity backers, Paragon Partners. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.