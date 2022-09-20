Rockstar Games Compromised, Footage From Their Next Game Leaked

(CelebrityAccess) — Video game maker Rockstar confirmed that footage from the latest installment of the popular Grand Theft Auto series leaked online this weekend was genuine.

“We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto,” Rockstar said via social media. “We are extremely disappointed to have any details of our next game shared with you all in this way. Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned and we remain as committed as ever to delivering an experience to you, our players, that truly exceeds your expectations.”

The footage was part of a 3 gigabyte data dump on Sunday morning, which included 90 videos of early gameplay footage from Rockstar’s next upcoming title Grand Theft Auto 6, and the purported hacker promised additional data ‘soon.’

The data was posted by user “teapotuberhacker,” who claims they also carried out an attack on Uber that occurred last week, but it’s still unclear whether they’re actually connected, or if ‘teapotuberhacker’ is responsible for the Rockstar compromise.

The United States Department of Justice has launched an investigation into the alleged data theft.