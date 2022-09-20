Tim McGraw Falls Off Stage At Boots In The Park

TEMPE, AZ (CelebrityAccess) — Country music icon Tim McGraw took a spill at a concert in Arizona this past weekend but escaped apparent injury and used the opportunity to interact with his front row fans.

McGraw was performing at the Boots in the Park festival in Tempe Arizona on Saturday when he kneeled on stage to pay tribute to his guitarist during a solo.

After standing, he appeared to lose his balance and teeter off the edge of the stage, falling into the alley between the front row security barrier and the stage, with some members of the security team on hand to help him to his feet.

After falling, McGraw proceeded to work the crowd in front of the security banner, getting up close and personal with his seemingly rabid fest fans before he was eventually escorted back to the stage to finish his set.

Fortunately, McGraw appeared to escaped injury in the tumble and went on to thank his fans via social media for the night.