UTA Names Anna Gregorek Senior Director of Music Brand Partnerships

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — United Talent Agency announced the announced the hire of London-based Anna Gregorek, who joins the agency in the newly created role of Senior Director of Music Brand Partnerships.

Gregorek’s new role at UTA will see her take on oversight of the agency’s UK brand business for the Music Brand Partnerships division, reporting to Alisann Blood and Toni Wallace, Co-Heads of Global Music Brand Partnerships.

“As we continue to expand our international footprint, Anna will be an incredible asset to our team and we’re thrilled to welcome her to UTA,” said Blood and Wallace. “She’s well respected within the industry and has extensive experience in pairing artists with European and global brands.”

Gregorek brings more than two decades of relevant experience in marketing to her new role and before joining UTA, she served as a Music Commercial Director at YMU Group, overseeing brand partnerships and strategy for all management artists including Years & Years, Take That, Steve Aoki, Clean Bandit and MNEK.

Her resume also includes stints at Warner Music Group, EMI Music, Dr Martens, Red Bull and North One Television.