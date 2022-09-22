Gordan Dillard Appointed EVP, A&R and Artist Development for Capitol Music Group

HOLLYWOOD (CelebrityAccess) – Artist manager and music industry executive Gordan Dillard has been named Executive Vice President (EVP) of A&R and Artist Development for Capitol Music Group (CMG).

The news was announced Tuesday (September 20) by CMG CEO Michelle Jubelirer, to whom Dillard reports. In his new position, CMG says that Dillard will sign and develop artists for the company, as well as oversee recording projects for new and established artists spanning the CMG’s portfolio of labels.

CMG also says that he will work closely with Jubelirer as a key member of her senior executive team to set the creative direction of the company. Dillard is based in Hollywood within the company’s Capitol Tower, and will also maintain a strong presence in New York.

Dillard began his career at Motown Records in 2009. There, he worked in the A&R department under Bruce Carbone and Sylvia Rhone for two years, then joined BET while simultaneously heading his own management company, The Untitled Group.

In 2018, following 13 platinum certifications and three Grammy nominations under Untitled, Dillard made the move to Los Angeles and started working for management firm SALXCO. As he assumes his new role at CMG, Dillard will continue to manage Doja Cat at SALXCO.

Jubelirer said: “Gordan is an artist-first executive with impeccable taste, and I’m thrilled that he’s joined Capitol Music Group in such an important role. He’s a real team player and an ideal fit for my senior management team, and I know that everyone at our company joins me in welcoming Gordan to CMG.”

Dillard added: “I’m excited to join Capitol Music Group to help drive the discovery and development of artists that will lead the future of music. I’d like to thank Michelle for the opportunity and for believing in my vision for this position.

“I’d like to also thank Sal for his mentorship and support as we continue to reach new levels with our clients. I really look forward to seeing the impact this opportunity will have on the culture and the generations to come.”