Gibson Gives Announces Hikma Kloxxado Naloxone Commitment Valued at $1M As TEMPO Program Trains and Empowers Musicians in Overdose Prevention

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Last year, Gibson Gives, the charitable arm of the iconic American instrument brand Gibson, launched TEMPO – Training and Empowering Musicians to Prevent Overdose.

The TEMPO program works with non-profits to provide life-saving training for using the drug Naloxone (Kloxxado Narcan), which is used to prevent opioid overdoses, and offer a support network for recovery from opioid addiction. Through TEMPO, Gibson Gives is training musicians, crew members, music industry professionals, and non-profits on properly administering Narcan, allowing them to reverse opioid overdoses and save lives.

TEMPO is proud to announce a generous commitment of 16,000 doses of Kloxxado (Naloxone HCl – 8mg) Nasal Spray from Hikma. The three-year commitment titled TEMPO, Powered by Kloxxado, is valued at $1 Million, marking the largest single donation to Gibson Gives and its TEMPO program.

Kloxxado by Hikma contains a higher dose of 8 mg of Naloxone per spray – double the dose per spray of Narcan (Naloxone HCl) Nasal Spray 4 mg. With increasingly more substantial amounts of illicitly manufactured fentanyl being discovered in substances including cocaine, heroin, methamphetamines, and counterfeit pills, 78% of opioid overdose reversals now involve at least two doses of Naloxone per the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

“We are beyond grateful to Hikma for their recent donation of Kloxxado to TEMPO,” says Erica Krusen, Senior Director of Cultural Influence at Gibson Brands. “Opiate overdoses persist as a major public health problem, contributing to over 100,000 US deaths just last year, per the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). These deaths are preventable through the timely administration of Naloxone – a safe, effective, and easy to administer medication that reverses opioid overdoses and helps save lives.”

Gibson Gives’ TEMPO program is now 12 non-profit members strong, including MusiCares, The Scars Foundation, The Clinic (Roadie Advocacy Group), Sandgaard Foundation, Sims Foundation, Harbor Path, Musicians For Overdose Prevention, Life By Music, Passenger Recovery, National Harm Reduction, and Solace For Hope.

The TEMPO program believes it is crucial to saving a life and aiding in recovery from opioid addiction. Select TEMPO partners will provide counseling for those suffering from opioid addiction and to family members who have lost a loved one to overdose.

MusiCares, which provides critical health and welfare services to the music community in Mental Health and Addiction Recovery Services, Health Services, and Human Services – will be the first TEMPO partner to launch in the artist area during the Pilgrimage Music & Culture Festival in TN. Pilgrimage Festival will mark TEMPO’s first distribution of training sessions for Kloxxado via MusiCares, whose mission is to serve musicians and the music industry.

Gibson Gives and TEMPO will be producing training videos and distributing Kloxxado to University Music Departments across the US. The timing of this life-saving overdose reversal drug comes as musicians are touring again, and in-person concerts and festivals are at an all-time high after post-COVID shutdowns.

Lethal overdoses from opioids and fentanyl are on the rise globally. They have reached an all-time high in the US, with public warnings regularly about fentanyl-laced products, and awareness has never been more critical.