Bobby Bones Signs With United Talent Agency

BEVERLY HILLS (CelebrityAccess) – TV and Radio sensation Bobby Bones has signed with United Talent Agency (UTA) for representation. The company will help Bones build on his career in TV, touring, books, and radio.

Bones currently hosts the nationally syndicated iHeartRadio Bobby Bones Show, which currently airs on 185 stations and is the No. 1 morning show in the Country music genre with millions of monthly listeners. Due to that, Bones is the youngest ever inductee into the National Radio Hall of Fame.

Bones also currently hosts the USA Network competition, Snake in the Grass. He has previously hosted and executive produced for the National Geographic series Breaking Bobby Bones, and Opry, which features exclusive highlights from the Grand Ole Opry stage each week. Additionally, he’s served as an in-house mentor on ABC’s American Idol for four seasons and was crowned champion of Dancing With The Star’s 27th season.

Bones is a two-time New York Times No. 1 best-seller following the success of his books Bare Bones and Fail Until You Don’t: Fight. Grind. Repeat. Bones also recently wrote his first-ever children’s book, Stanley the Dog: The First Day of School.

Bones is also the founder of the Nashville Podcast Network, a collection of podcasts providing listeners with an inside look at Nashville’s lifestyle and pop culture, which is home to his popular BobbyCast, which currently has over 20 million downloads.

Bones is also an avid philanthropist, giving back to communities through various avenues, including helping raise over $16 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and partnering with Purina to bring awareness to the benefits of service dogs in assisting veterans with PTSD and other post-combat challenges.

Red Light Management and The GreenRoom PR will continue to represent Bones.