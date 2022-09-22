StubHub International Appoints Dan Mucha as Chief Executive Officer

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Secondary ticketing service StubHub International (SHI) has appointed Dan Mucha as chief executive officer. SHI consists of businesses in the UK, Germany, Spain, and France.

Mucha joins from Photobox Group, an online personalization business where he was CEO. Prior to Photobox Group, he held senior operating roles at Amazon and MSNBC. Earlier in his career he was a consultant at McKinsey & Company.

“As StubHub International continues to grow, [Mucha] will bring strategic and customer-centric leadership,” said Atle Skalleberg, operating partner at Digital Fuel Capital, a StubHub International investor.

“We are confident that he will lead an engaged team in building the best marketplace for buying and selling international event experiences.”

Mucha said, “StubHub International is more relevant than ever as we see the world returning to live event experiences. I’m excited to join a customer-obsessed business with massive growth potential and a team that is passionate about our purpose: to connect people to inspiring live event experiences.”