Charlotte Saxe Promoted to Senior Vice President at Warner Music UK

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Music UK has promoted Charlotte Saxe to Senior Vice President (SVP), Legal and Business Affairs, effective October 3. She will report directly to Tony Harlow, CEO, of Warner Music UK.

Saxe has worked at Warner Music UK for more than 15 years. During her tenure she oversaw artist signings including Charli XCX, Clean Bandit, Ed Sheeran, and more.

She will now head up Warner Music UK’s legal and business affairs team, which supports frontline labels Atlantic Records UK, Darco Recordings, Parlophone, Warner Records UK, as well as catalog division Rhino UK and independent distribution arm ADA UK.

Saxe started her legal career at music and entertainment practice SSB Solicitors in London, before joining Warner Music UK in 2007.

Saxe said: “I’m excited to step-up and take on this new role and challenge. It’s a fascinating time for legal and business affairs teams across our industry as the deal-making landscape evolves.

“We are privileged to have some of the most diverse and exciting artists in the industry on our roster, and I look forward to working with our labels, and alongside our brilliant legal and business affairs team, to sign and support the next generation of talent.

“I want to thank Tony for this fantastic opportunity and I’m very grateful to James for all his guidance over the years.”