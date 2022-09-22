The Senate Considering Legislation To Require Broadcasters To Pay Performance Royalties

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — The United States Senate is weighing new legislation that would require broadcasters to pay performance royalties to artists for their use of sound recordings.

The bi-partisan American Music Fairness Act, introduced by Senators Marcia Blackburn (R-TN) and Alex Padilla (D-CA), would require major broadcasters such as iHeartMedia, Audacy, and Cumulus Media to pay performance royalties.

Smaller broadcasters, including public radio and community broadcasters who generate annual revenue of less than $1.5 million, will also be required to pay royalties but will be allowed to pay an annual flat fee.

“For too long, our laws have unfairly denied artists the right to receive fair compensation for their hard work and talent on AM/FM broadcasts,” said Senator Padilla. “California’s artists have played a pivotal role in enriching and diversifying our country’s music scene. That is why passing the American Music Fairness Act is so important. It’s time we treat our musical artists with the dignity and respect they deserve for the music they produce and we enjoy every day.”

“From Beale Street to Music Row to the hills of East Tennessee, the Volunteer State’s songwriters have undeniably made their mark. However, while broadcasters demand compensation for the content they create and distribute, they don’t apply this view to the songwriters, artists, and musicians whose music they play on the radio without paying royalties. Tennessee’s creators deserve to be compensated for their work. This legislation will ensure that they receive fair payment and can keep the great hits coming,” said Senator Blackburn.

The House Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on a companion bill (H.R. 4130) this fall, setting the stage for Congressional action by year’s end.

The current copyright scheme ensures that recording artists and labels are paid performance royalties by streaming services, but does not require commercial radio broadcasters

The proposed legislation received widespread support from the music community.

“The American Music Fairness Act is a necessary and overdue step towards bringing the music industry into the 21st century,” said Michael Huppe, President and CEO, SoundExchange. “It ends decades of injustice of denying music creators payment for their work on AM/FM radio and levels the playing field between traditional broadcasts and streaming platforms. This is a common-sense blueprint for a healthier and fairer music industry, and we strongly support its passage on behalf of our 570,000 creator community.”

“We commend this bipartisan bill led by Reps. Deutch and Issa, and we thank them for joining us in the fight for fair pay,” said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “Artists create music that can bring us together and heal us, and they deserve to be paid when their work is played on FM/AM radio.”