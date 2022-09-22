Live Nation Donates Concert Tickets To The #iVoted Festival’s #iVoted Early Sweepstakes

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live entertainment and ticketing giant Live Nation announced their support of the #iVoted Festival’s #iVoted Early Sweepstakes with the donation of more than 500 tickets to concerts around the U.S. this fall.

Fans can enter the sweepstakes to win tickets to Lizzo, The Who, Demi Lovato, Marcus Mumford, Chris Rock, Cafe Tacvba, Zac Brown Band, Deadmau5, Kevin Hart, Smashing Pumpkins, Dave Matthews Band, and more by submitting a photo from outside of their nearest polling place or at home with an unmarked ballot.

The #iVoted Early Sweepstakes kicks off on Monday, September 26th at Noon ET just as voters begin to make their way to the polls for early and absentee voting.

Along with a chance to win concert passes, all entrants into the #iVoted Early Sweepstakes will be provided with access to the #iVoted Festival’s virtual election night webcast on November 8th which will feature performances from more than 500 artists.

“We are in awe of Live Nation’s incredibly generous ticket donation and multi-level commitment to increasing non-partisan voter turnout, says #iVoted Festival CEO Emily White. It was a no-brainer to partner with an iconic festival such as Music Midtown for branding at #iVoted Festival 2022, which will also be co-presented in part with Atlanta based non-profit Well-Dunn. Additionally, as #iVoted Festival is led by a C-Suite of 100% women, it’s important to us to partner with Live Nation Women to highlight a stage of all women, non-binary, and femme artists as we all work together towards gender equity in the entertainment industry and society at large.”

“Live Nation Women is focused on encouraging positive change and action ahead of our country’s critical midterm elections,” said Ali Harnell, President and Chief Strategy Officer of Live Nation Women. “Using voices through music, conversation, activism or voting is always powerful and we are thrilled to do our part in amplifying that message.”

No purchase is necessary to participate in the sweepstakes and a complete list of #iVoted Early Sweepstakes shows can be found here.