Cooper Alan Signs Management Deal With Make Wake Artists

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Fresh from his recent debut at the Grand Ole Opry, rising country star Cooper Alan has signed a management deal with Jarrod Holley and Chris Kappy at Make Wake Artists, and with agent Morgan Kenney at WME.
“I am really honored and blessed to get the chance to work with some of the hardest working and most talented people in Nashville. Most importantly though, they’re all some of the best and most genuine people I’ve met. It feels like family!” said Cooper Alan.
“Cooper is a born entertainer who has turned his social media following into real fans all over the world. We’re honored to bring such a hardworking, innovative, and talented artist into the Make Wake family!” said Make Wake Artist’s Jarrod Holley.
“Cooper Alan is a country music trailblazer in his own way. His ticket sales continue to be impressive and his success is gaining a lot of attention. His passion for his music and fans is noteworthy too. You meet Cooper once and you’re a fan for life,” said WME’s Morgan Kenney.
Cooper, who was just announced for the lineup of Goldenvoice’s Stagecoach music festival next year, is lined up for a North American tour this fall, including a headlining show at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville on Nov. 10.
Cooper Alan Fall Tour Dates:
Sept. 23 – Black Mountain, N.C. – Silverados
Sept. 29 – Knoxville, Tenn. – The Mill and Mine
Sept. 30 – Lexington, Ky. – Manchester Music Hall
Oct. 1 – Charleston, W.Va – The Farm Bar & Grill
Oct. 6 – Ogden, Utah – The Outlaw Saloon
Oct. 12 – Warrendale, Pa. – Jergels Rhythm Grille
Oct. 13 – Grand Rapids, Mich. – The Intersection
Oct. 14 – Rootstown, Ohio – Dusty Armadillo
Oct. 20 – Oxford, Miss. – The Lyric
Oct. 21 – Fayetteville, Ark. – JJ’s Live
Oct. 22 – Springfield, Mo. – Midnight Rodeo
Oct. 27 – Rome, Ga. – Peaches
Oct. 28 – Mobile, Ala. – Soul Kitchen
Oct. 29 – Anderson, S.C. – Wendells Dippin Branch
Nov. 3 – Columbus, Ohio – The Bluestone
Nov. 4 – Indianapolis, Ind. – 8 Seconds Saloon
Nov. 5 – Detroit, Mich. – St. Andrews Hall
Nov. 10 – Nashville, Tenn. – Brooklyn Bowl
Nov. 11 – Athens, Ga. – The Warehouse
Nov. 17 – Jordan, N.Y. – Kegs Canal Side
Nov. 18 – Buffalo, N.Y. – Buffalo Iron Works