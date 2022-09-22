Cooper Alan Signs Management Deal With Make Wake Artists

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Fresh from his recent debut at the Grand Ole Opry, rising country star Cooper Alan has signed a management deal with Jarrod Holley and Chris Kappy at Make Wake Artists, and with agent Morgan Kenney at WME.

“I am really honored and blessed to get the chance to work with some of the hardest working and most talented people in Nashville. Most importantly though, they’re all some of the best and most genuine people I’ve met. It feels like family!” said Cooper Alan.

“Cooper is a born entertainer who has turned his social media following into real fans all over the world. We’re honored to bring such a hardworking, innovative, and talented artist into the Make Wake family!” said Make Wake Artist’s Jarrod Holley.

“Cooper Alan is a country music trailblazer in his own way. His ticket sales continue to be impressive and his success is gaining a lot of attention. His passion for his music and fans is noteworthy too. You meet Cooper once and you’re a fan for life,” said WME’s Morgan Kenney.

Cooper, who was just announced for the lineup of Goldenvoice’s Stagecoach music festival next year, is lined up for a North American tour this fall, including a headlining show at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville on Nov. 10.

Cooper Alan Fall Tour Dates:

Sept. 23 – Black Mountain, N.C. – Silverados

Sept. 29 – Knoxville, Tenn. – The Mill and Mine

Sept. 30 – Lexington, Ky. – Manchester Music Hall

Oct. 1 – Charleston, W.Va – The Farm Bar & Grill

Oct. 6 – Ogden, Utah – The Outlaw Saloon

Oct. 12 – Warrendale, Pa. – Jergels Rhythm Grille

Oct. 13 – Grand Rapids, Mich. – The Intersection

Oct. 14 – Rootstown, Ohio – Dusty Armadillo

Oct. 20 – Oxford, Miss. – The Lyric

Oct. 21 – Fayetteville, Ark. – JJ’s Live

Oct. 22 – Springfield, Mo. – Midnight Rodeo

Oct. 27 – Rome, Ga. – Peaches

Oct. 28 – Mobile, Ala. – Soul Kitchen

Oct. 29 – Anderson, S.C. – Wendells Dippin Branch

Nov. 3 – Columbus, Ohio – The Bluestone

Nov. 4 – Indianapolis, Ind. – 8 Seconds Saloon

Nov. 5 – Detroit, Mich. – St. Andrews Hall

Nov. 10 – Nashville, Tenn. – Brooklyn Bowl

Nov. 11 – Athens, Ga. – The Warehouse

Nov. 17 – Jordan, N.Y. – Kegs Canal Side

Nov. 18 – Buffalo, N.Y. – Buffalo Iron Works