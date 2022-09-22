Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Postpone Multiple Shows, Cancel Farm Aid Appearance Due To Health Issues

(CelebrityAccess) — Singer-songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff and his band the Night Sweats have dropped out of several upcoming performances, including Farm Aid, due to health issues.

In a statement posted to his social media on Thursday, Rateliff revealed the band had a brush with COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, COVID has found us on the road. We need to take some time to get better and have to postpone the following shows as we recover.”

Affected performances include Live Oak Bank Pavilion in Wilmington, NC on September 23rd; Farm Aid in Raeleigh, NC on September 24; and Jannus Live in St. Petersburg, Fl. on September 26th.

The band’s performances at Oak Bank Pavilion and Jannus Live will be rescheduled and tickets will be honored at the rescheduled dates.

Farm Aid organizers confirmed that Rateliff and the Night Sweats will not be performing at the festival this year but promised a full day of music and a new schedule as soon as possible. There has been no word if a replacement act will be announced for the fest, which takes place on Saturday.