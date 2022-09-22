Leila Oliveira Named President of Warner Music Brazil

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music announced the promotion of Leila Oliveira, who has been named as President of Warner Music Brazil.

Oliveira, who will take up her new role officially on October 28th, will succeed Sérgio Affonso, who has been President of Warner Music Brazil for more than 15 years and is leaving at the end of October to launch his own independent label.

She will continue to be based Warner Music Brazil’s headquarters in Rio de Janeiro and will report to Alejandro Duque, President, Warner Music Latin America.

Oliveira joined Warner Music Brazil in 2013, leading its business development operations as the label shifted to a digital-first business model. More recently, Oliveira served as General Manager of Warner Music Brazil, overseeing the label’s A&R, marketing and business development operations.

She got her start in the entertainment industry in 2007 when she landed a role as production manager at Bandit Films & Digital, a marketing company focused on digital and television content. Her resume also includes roles at Terra Networks, where she oversaw the company’s global content acquisition strategy.

“It’s an incredible honor to be asked to succeed Sergio as President of Warner Music Brazil. I’ve worked for him for almost a decade and learnt so much about how to support artists and stay nimble in our ever-changing industry. I’ve got huge ambitions to further grow our company and make Brazil a source of global talent for Warner Music,” Oliveira said.

“I’ve had an amazing time running Warner Music Brazil, getting to spend time supporting the most remarkable artists and helping turn their dreams into careers. I know that they’re all in safe hands with Leila, who I’ve worked with closely for nearly a decade and proudly indicated as my successor. I’m sure she’ll build on my legacy to make Warner Music Brazil even bigger and better. I’ve got a number of exciting projects in the pipeline and will be speaking about them in due course,” added Sérgio Affonso.