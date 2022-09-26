Mystery Drones Bring NFL And College Football Games To A Halt In Seattle

SEATTLE (CelebrityAccess) — Multiple sporting events in Seattle were forced to take a security time out after unknown arial drones were spotted near the field.

According to Seattle CBS affiliate KIRO, Sunday’s game between the NFL teams Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons was paused during the fourth quarter on Sunday when an unidentified drone flew over Lumen Field.

A similar incident occurred the previous evening at Husky Stadium during the University of Washington’s home game vs the Stanford Cardinals.

KIRO reported that the Fox Sports broadcasting team on Sunday suggested that Saturday’s drone belonged to the University of Washington Athletics department, and that the department had lost connection with it. However, the University denied owning the drone.

The mystery drones are the latest in a string of similar incidents this year. Two men are facing charges in Ohio after they were alleged to have flown drones over Paycor Stadium and the Great American Ballpark, interrupting sporting events in separate incidents earlier this year.