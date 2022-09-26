Jamie Davis Signs With Sony Music Publishing Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Singer, songwriter, and guitarist Jamie Davis has signed a deal with Sony Music Publishing Nashville.

“I couldn’t be happier to have Rusty Gaston and Big Tom on my team at Sony Music Publishing. I’m glad to be working with the best publishing team in Nashville,” he said, announcing the deal.

“Jamie has an innate ability to channel his years of front man experience into thoughtfully crafted songs that resonate with music lovers everywhere. There’s no limit to the amount of success Jamie will find in Nashville,” added Tom Luteran Sony Music Publishing’s Vice President Creative.

Davis began his career with his band Jamie Davis & Soul Gravy alongside former band members Dan Isbell and Dustin Nunley, who is currently a member of Luke Combs’ touring band.

In 2017, he joined Luke Combs tour team as a guitar tech and has penned hits, including Luke Combs’ number one single, “The Kind Of Love We Make” while on tour with the country artist.

He’s also written songs for Lilly Rose, Jenna Paulette, Leith Loftin and others.