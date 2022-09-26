Dominic Fike Announces North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Alt hip-hop recording artist and actor Dominic Fike announced plans for a North American tour set to hit the road in the late autumn.

Produced by Live Nation, the 24-date tour is scheduled to get underway on November 6th at the Showbox SoDo in Seattle and wrap up on December 16th at the Marquee Theatre in Tempe, AZ.

The tour includes performances at the Masonic in San Fran; the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles; Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, Terminal 5 in NYC; and White Oak Music Hall in Houston, among others.

News of the tour puts a cap on what has proven to be a banner year for Fike. 2022 saw him make his acting debut as Elliot in season 2 of HBO’s Euphoria, perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, appear at festivals across North America this summer as well as star in major campaigns for both Calvin Klein and Saint Laurent.

He’s touring in support of his debut studio album What Could Possibly Go Wrong, which dropped in 2020.