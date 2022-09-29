Max Richter Expands His Representation Deal With WME

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Noted British composer and pianist Max Richter, has signed an expanded deal with WME that will see the agency represent him in all a reas of his career. Richter was previously represented by WME only for his work in film and television composition.

One of the most influential composers of the last century, Richter has written music that has been featured in ballets, theatre productions, concert hall performances, fashion-shows, compelling live experiences, as well as in film, television series, and art installations.

He’s also the most streamed composer of all time, with his music surpassing 3 billion streams over the course of his career.

“I’m excited to join Lucy and her amazing team at WME to continue to bring my music to new audiences around the world,” Richter said.

“Having launched Studio Richter Mahr earlier this year, this feels like the perfect opportunity to deepen our existing relationship with WME. As both an artist and a composer, Max continually breaks boundaries and expectations, so it is with great excitement that we enter this new chapter and execute the ambitious plans we have for the future,” added Richter’s manager and the Managing Director of Studio Richter Mahr.