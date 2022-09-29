BMG Rents A Historic Berlin Theater As The Company Looks Towards Live Events

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — BMG announced it has booked the historic 1,600-seat Theater des Westens in Berlin until the end of 2024 as the company ramps up its live events business.

According to BMG, the booking will provide a home for BMG’s growing roster of stage musicals as well as a series of residencies by national and international recording artists.

The 120-year-old theater has played a significant role in the cultural history of Berlin, providing a stage for legends such as Marlene Dietrich, Josephine Baker and more recently, theatrical productions such as Les Miserables, Chicago or Mamma Mia!

“The Theater des Westens is arguably the greatest theater in the German capital. As a Berlin-born company, and the only German-owned and managed global player in the music industry, we are proud to make this investment in the musical life of our hometown,” said BMG CEO Hartwig Masuch.

The TdW is operated by the Netherlands-based live entertainment company Stage Entertainment GmbH, while the building is owned by the city of Berlin.

“We are delighted to have found in BMG a renowned and ambitious partner for Theater des Westens and are happy to support the company in all marketing efforts for its compelling artistic concept,” said Ulf Dewald, Director Operations at Stage Entertainment GmbH.

News of BMG’s lease of the historic theater comes as tickets for BMG’s production Romeo & Julia – Liebe Ist Alles, a new musical from the team behind Ku’damm 56, have gone on sale.

The production is scheduled to premiere on March 19, 2023.