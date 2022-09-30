Michael Taylor Leaves Universal Music Australia

SYDNEY, AUS (CelebrityAccess) – Michael Taylor, Managing Director of Universal Music Australia (UMA), has announced he’s leaving his position.

TMN reports that Taylor sent an email to his employees on Thursday (September 28), informing them he will be leaving the business for personal reasons. One of hte most successful A&R executives in Australia, Taylor will remain a consultant on select projects.

Nicole Richards was joint managing director alongside Taylor. She will now take the reigns in light of his exit. She spent six years at EMI and Virgin Records in Australia.

In his email to staffers, Taylor said:

“I depart my position leaving Island Records Australia in the very talented, experienced, and capable hands of Nicole Richards, who will oversee all facets of the label, driving Island artists forward for success. Nicole and I have worked together for many years, and I know her intense passion for success and love for our Island artists is unwavering. She’s a true leader in the business.”

Taylor, a widely respected leader in the Australian music industry, joined UMA in 2007 from Epic Records in New York as the founding general manager and head of UMA imprint, Island Records Australia. He also previously worked for Sony Music in Australia.

“I believe Island Records Australia has become that label and the future is very exciting for the artists on Island,” Taylor added.

“I would like to thank George, Nicole and all those who I have worked closely with over the past 15 years, and most of all, the artists and managers.”

Thursday’s announcement follows the departure of UMA’s joint managing director Darren Aboud in July, and the retirement of EMI Music Australia’s managing director, John O’Donnell. O’Donnell’s last day is Friday (September 30).

UMA president George Ash thanked Taylor for his contribution, and for his integral role in growing Island into “the powerhouse label” that it is today.

“I look forward to continuing to work with him as a consultant on projects in the future and wish him and his family the very best health and happiness.”