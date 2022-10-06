Dead & Company Detail Plans For Their Final Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Dead & Company announced the details for their final tour, with dates scheduled across North America for the summer of 2023.
The tour is scheduled to get underway with a pair of performances at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on May 19 and 20 and wind up at San Francisco’s Oracle Park on July 14 and 15.
Major market plays also include the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on May 26; Lakewood Amphitheatre in Atlanta on May 28; Wrigley Field in Chicago on June 9 & 10; and Citi Field in New York City on June 21 and & 22.
The band, which includes original Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, and Bob Weir, also features John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti, will perform two sets of music drawing from the Grateful Dead’s historic catalog of songs.
Advanced presales will be powered by Seated with advanced registration already open. The Artist Presale begins Wednesday, October 12th at noon local venue time and runs through Thursday, October 13th at 10 PM local venue time. Advance registration does not guarantee tickets. Supplies are limited.
Dead & Company’s 2023 Tour
Fri May 19 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
Sat May 20 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
Tue May 23 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Fri May 26 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
Sun May 28 Atlanta, GA Lakewood Amphitheatre
Tue May 30 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Thu Jun 01 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sat Jun 03 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
Mon Jun 05 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake
Wed Jun 07 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Fri Jun 09 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field
Sat Jun 10 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field
Tue Jun 13 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
Thu Jun 15 Philadelphia, PA Citizen’s Bank Park
Sat Jun 17 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sun Jun 18 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Wed Jun 21 New York, NY Citi Field
Thu Jun 22 New York, NY Citi Field
Sun Jun 25 Boston, MA Fenway Park
Tue Jun 27 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
Sat Jul 01 Boulder, CO Folsom Field
Sun Jul 02 Boulder, CO Folsom Field
Mon Jul 03 Boulder, CO Folsom Field
Fri Jul 07 George, WA The Gorge
Sat Jul 08 George, WA The Gorge
Fri Jul 14 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park
Sat Jul 15 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park