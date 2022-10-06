Dead & Company Detail Plans For Their Final Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Dead & Company announced the details for their final tour, with dates scheduled across North America for the summer of 2023.

The tour is scheduled to get underway with a pair of performances at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on May 19 and 20 and wind up at San Francisco’s Oracle Park on July 14 and 15.

Major market plays also include the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on May 26; Lakewood Amphitheatre in Atlanta on May 28; Wrigley Field in Chicago on June 9 & 10; and Citi Field in New York City on June 21 and & 22.

The band, which includes original Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, and Bob Weir, also features John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti, will perform two sets of music drawing from the Grateful Dead’s historic catalog of songs.

Advanced presales will be powered by Seated with advanced registration already open. The Artist Presale begins Wednesday, October 12th at noon local venue time and runs through Thursday, October 13th at 10 PM local venue time. Advance registration does not guarantee tickets. Supplies are limited.

Dead & Company’s 2023 Tour

Fri May 19 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Sat May 20 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Tue May 23 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Fri May 26 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

Sun May 28 Atlanta, GA Lakewood Amphitheatre

Tue May 30 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Thu Jun 01 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sat Jun 03 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Mon Jun 05 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

Wed Jun 07 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Fri Jun 09 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

Sat Jun 10 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

Tue Jun 13 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

Thu Jun 15 Philadelphia, PA Citizen’s Bank Park

Sat Jun 17 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sun Jun 18 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Wed Jun 21 New York, NY Citi Field

Thu Jun 22 New York, NY Citi Field

Sun Jun 25 Boston, MA Fenway Park

Tue Jun 27 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

Sat Jul 01 Boulder, CO Folsom Field

Sun Jul 02 Boulder, CO Folsom Field

Mon Jul 03 Boulder, CO Folsom Field

Fri Jul 07 George, WA The Gorge

Sat Jul 08 George, WA The Gorge

Fri Jul 14 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park

Sat Jul 15 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park