Adam Lambert Signs With EastWest Records

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Adam Lambert has signed a new label deal with Warner Music UK’s EastWest Records.

With his new recording contract in place, Lambert is hot out of the gate with his first release, a take on Noël Coward’s ‘Mad About The Boy’ which is due on Friday. The track will be included in the feature documentary of the same name detailing the life of Noel Coward.

“Working alongside the team at Warner Music UK, I’m excited to embark on this next stage of my career. I’ve been working on some great new music which I can’t wait for my fans to hear. I’m also looking forward to sharing my cover of the great Noël Coward’s ‘Mad About The Boy’ – it’s an honor to be able to put my own spin on such a classic song,” Lambert said.

“Adam is a true modern day icon who has been at the top of his game for more than 10 years. We’re excited to work with him on his new music, which will delight his passionate fanbase, while showcasing what an incredible vocalist and performer he is to a new audience,” added Myn Jazeel, Senior Vice President, Rhino UK.

Lambert first made a name for himself in the music industry in 2009 when he placed second on “American Idol” but more recently, he’s been performing as the lead vocalist for the legendary rock band Queen as Queen + Adam Lambert.

Together they have completed three worldwide stadium tours and including a 10 show stand at London’s o2 Arena earlier this year.