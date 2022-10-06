Country Crossover Icon Jody Miller Dead At 80

BLANCHARD, OK (CelebrityAccess) — Jody Miller, a Grammy Award-winning country artist who recorded hits such as “Queen of the House” has died. She was 80.

According to a statement from her publicist, Miller died on October 6th at her home in Blanchard, Oklahoma from complications related to Parkinson’s Disease.

Miller got her start in the industry as a folk singer, working in the Los Angeles area before she signed with Capitol Records in 1962.

She released her debut album, Wednesday’s Child Is Full of Woe, via Capitol the following year, which included “He Walks Like a Man” which proved to be a modest hit in the U.S. and a top ten single in Australia.

A year later, she followed up with “Queen of the House” a take on Roger Miller’s country classic “King of the Road.” The song would become her single biggest chart success, peaking at #5 on the U.S. Country Chart in 1965 and helping to cement her reputation as a country crossover artist.

The following year, she won a Grammy, “Best Country Performance—Female,” on the strength of the hit.

She continued on Capitol during the 1960s, finding success with teen pop hits such as “Home of the Brave” and country songs such as “Long Black Limousine.”

In the 1970s, she transitioned to Epic Records, where she worked with Billy Sherrill, and developing a reputation for her ‘Countrypolitan’ sound with singles such as Baby I’m Yours,” There’s a Party Goin’ On,” “Darling, You Can Always Come Back Home,” and “He’s So Fine.”

She also became a frequent guest on television variety programs such as Hee Haw and Pop! Goes the Country.

In the 1980s, she retired from touring to a ranch on Oklahoma but later recast herself as a Christian artist, releasing multiple Gospel albums.

In 1999, she was inducted into the Country Gospel Music Association’s Hall of Fame along with Loretta Lynn, Barbara Mandrell, Andy Griffith, David L. Cook and Lulu Roman.

, “Jody Miller’s talent cannot be overstated. She had this innate, God-given ability to interpret and communicate with the most beautiful tones and inflection. She made it look and sound so easy that it sometimes takes a moment to realize the greatness of what you are hearing. But she was just as authentic and exceptional in her own life as she was on stage and on record,” said her longtime rep Jennifer McMullen.

<iframe width=”740″ height=”426″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/gdMISGruB0Q” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>