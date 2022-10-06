Broadcast Music To Present Toby Keith With A BMI Icon Award

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country music legend Toby Keith will be presented with Broadcast Music’s BMI Icon Award during 70th annual BMI Country Awards when they take place in Nashville on November 8th in Nashville.

During the ceremony, which will be hosted by BMI President and CEO Mike O’Neill and Clay Bradley, BMI Vice President, Creative, Nashville, the company will also announce the Country Songwriter, Song and Publisher of the Year and laud the 50 most-performed songs from BMI’s Country catalog at the invitation-only event.

BMI gives its Icon Award to songwriters who have made a lasting mark on modern music. Past recipients of the award include the late, great, Loretta Lynn, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Dolly Parton, Kris Kristofferson, and Hank Williams, Jr., as well as multi-genre performers such as Stevie Nicks, Little Richard, Patti Labelle, James Brown, and more.

“We are honored to present Toby Keith with this year’s BMI Icon Award. Since the release of his single ‘Should’ve Been A Cowboy’ in 1993, Toby has been the gold standard of songwriting in the modern era of Country music,” says Clay Bradley, VP, Creative, Nashville. “Toby is not only a stellar songwriter, musician, and producer whose songs have amassed millions of performances; he is also a true humanitarian. With 11 USO tours under his belt, he continues to commit to honoring and serving our troops worldwide. No one is more deserving of this honor.”