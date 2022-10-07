The I Love The 90s Tour To Help Raise Funds For Coolio’s Family With A Tribute Show

CEDAR PARK, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Before his passing, Coolio was scheduled to appear on Sirius XM’s ‘90s on 9 Presents The I Love The 90s Tour with Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, All 4 One, Tone Loc and Young MC and the show has been repurposed as a tribute, starring Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, All 4 One, Tone Loc and Young MC.

The show will take place in person on October 9th at the Haute Spot in Cedar Park, Texas and will also be shared as a livestream via VanillaIce.com.

The livestream will be presented for free by Universal Attractions Agency, and Lightstream Media. Donations made during the livestream will go to support Coolio’s family in their time of loss.

“This is going to be a very tough weekend for me, in fact extremely tough. I just listened to Coolio’s songs and I am super emotional. I just spoke to his son and his band members. I’m going to get through this, but needed this tribute to Coolio to be very special,” Vanilla Ice said.

“We have suffered unimaginable loss last week with the passing of Coolio. He was a true star and an integral part of the I Love The 90s tour. In his honor, we and Lightstream Presents will continue to celebrate his impact on the industry and the success of his career this Sunday at The Haute Spot,” added Universal Attractions’ Jeff Epstein.

In-Person concert tickets are still available via eTix. Doors open at 4:00 PM CST and the livestream is available beginning at 5:45 PM CST via Vanilla Ice’s website.

Donations to Coolio’s family fund will be accepted here.