Country Singer/Songwriter Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville Live at the Ryman

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Following an invitation to become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry, Ashley McBryde invites you to the revered Ryman Auditorium to experience Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, featuring collaborators and special guests performing songs from her critically acclaimed album on February 15 and 16, 2023. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (October 14) on AshleyMcBryde.com.

“In a perfect world, it needs to be a live show,” McBryde shared upon the album’s release. “In my heart, it would be at the Ryman, done in the style of a community theater, a kind of Prairie Home Companion. To deliver those performances in that way, I think, would be really beautiful and a lot of fun.”

Developing Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville for the stage won’t require too much stretching. Variety notes, “It sounds like the beginnings of a solid country music musical.” At the same time, Saving Country Music asserts, “You could consider Lindeville just as much like a stage production as you could a studio album, with the cast of characters unfolding before you as the songs transpire.”

The show, produced by John Osborne, includes performances from McBryde, Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, Aaron Raitiere, Pillbox Patti, Caylee Hammack, and Benjy Davis, with NPR calling it “a mischievous and mightily pleasing, a departure from the prescribed progression of a mainstream country career.” At the same time, Esquire says, “Country music’s most ambitious and oddball album in recent memory.”

“When it comes out,” McBryde shared with Esquire, “I hope everybody laughs a little bit, and I hope everybody says ‘What the f*ck?’ a little bit. Sometimes you look and realize this town is such a mess; everybody here is a disaster. And in the same breath, in that same three minutes, everybody’s okay. And I love those times. Sometimes I wish I could make that stand still a little bit longer – we’re all a disaster, and it’s beautiful. And that’s true whether it’s a small town or a big city.”

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville Tracklist

1. “Brenda Put Your Bra” On feat. Caylee Hammack & Pillbox Patti

2. “Jesus Jenny” feat. Aaron Raitiere (Aaron Raitiere and Jon Decious)

3. “Dandelion Diner”

4. “The Girl In The Picture” feat. Pillbox Patti

5. “If These Dogs Could Talk” feat. Brandy Clark

6. “Play Ball” feat. Brothers Osborne

7. “Ronnie’s Pawn Shop”

8. “The Missed Connection Section of the Lindeville Gazette” feat. Brandy Clark & Aaron Raitiere

9. “Gospel Night At The Strip Club” feat. Benjy Davis

10. “Forkem Family Funeral Home”

11. “When Will I Be Loved” feat. Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack & Pillbox Patti (Phil Everly)

12. “Bonfire At Tina’s” feat. Caylee Hammack, Brandy Clark & Pillbox Patti

13. Lindeville