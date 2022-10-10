Hootie & the Blowfish Announce ‘Hootiefest: The Big Splash’ with Goo Goo Dolls, Barenaked Ladies and More

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Following an incredible inaugural event last January, Hootie & the Blowfish have announced rescheduled dates for the return of their destination concert vacation – HootieFest: The Big Splash. Hosted April 26-29, 2023, on a stretch of white sand beach at Moon Palace Cancún, the four-day celebration of all things rock will feature three complete sets by the Grammy Award-winning band, including two headlining performances and one special sunset set.

The event will also feature newly added headlining performances by the Goo Goo Dolls and Barenaked Ladies, plus appearances by Collective Soul, Gin Blossoms, Everclear, Edwin McCain, Lit, and Cowboy Mouth (2 Performances), as well as Occasional Milkshake and Voice of Harold, both featuring Mark Bryan of Hootie & the Blowfish. Additional details, including pool party performances and off-site adventures, are still to be announced.

Current 2023 HootieFest package holders should check their email for options regarding the rescheduled dates. Revamped ticket packages for the April 2023 event will go on sale to the public Thursday (October 13). Packages feature all-inclusive resort accommodations, concert access, roundtrip airport transportation and more. To browse package options and details, visit www.hootiefest.com.

In addition to daytime entertainment, curated activities and nightly concerts, guests are encouraged to explore Mexico’s natural beauty and rich ancient culture via various off-site adventures including diving in underground cenotes, visiting the lost capital of Chichen Itza, discovering the hidden gems of nearby Isla Mujeres, sailing on luxury catamarans and more.

HootieFest: The Big Splash’s ongoing commitment to a comprehensive greening program continues in partnership with Moon Palace, which has been designated as a low carbon tourism provider. In addition to a single-use plastic-free concert area, all waste discarded throughout the resort will be sorted during the event and diverted from landfill. These efforts result in more responsible and sustainable event production while directly contributing to the fight against climate change.

For more information about HootieFest: The Big Splash, including how to book all-inclusive packages and payment plan details, please visit: www.hootiefest.com.