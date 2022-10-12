SoNash Music Publishing Launches In Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — SoNash, a new Nashville-based music publishing company announced its launch with music entrepreneur and consultant Travis Chaney at the helm.

“I have a passion for business and a passion for music. I’ve started several businesses from the ground up, but the key to success has always been the people directly involved in the companies. Bridgette Tatum and I have built a strong working relationship over the past five years. She is an amazingly gifted songwriter and also brings a high business acumen which, coupled with her creative talents, represents all the ingredients I was looking for in a great business partner. I’m ecstatic to be working with her alongside an extremely talented team of music minds,” said Travis Chaney.

At launch, the venture’s team also includes Bridgette Tatum serving as Vice President, Abigail Wate Ayala as Creative Director and Juli Newton-Griffith as Creative Consultant.

Tatum brings significant experience in the world of songwriting to her new role and she’s penned numerous hits, including Jason Aldean’s “She’s Country,” among others.

“SONASH is here to give integrity and respect to the relationship between publisher business and writer’s creativity. We want to build, cultivate, and help successfully push both SONASH and the writers together toward each one’s goals as a team. I’ve heard it said ‘music stops at business and business stops at music,’ I don’t think that’s true. I believe both can shake hands and make the music special. One cannot work without the other. This landed on the side of good, with a lot of direction from God. For that I’m excited and grateful,” added Bridgette Tatum.

Ayala holds a degree from MTSU and has worked or interned at numerous entertainment companies, including SeaGayle Music, Sandbox Entertainment, Huskins-Harris Business Management, Cornman Music, and Bring A Shovel Management.

Newton-Griffith has over 30 years of experience in Nashville’s music industry and has represented more than 100 songwriters and garnered more than 1,000 cuts for artists such as Stuart Harris, Wynonna Judd and Travis Tritt.