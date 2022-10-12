Blake Shelton Announces His Exit From NBC’s ‘The Voice’

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Country recording artist Blake Shelton announced that after 12 seasons, he’s stepping away from his role as a judge on NBC’s televised talent competition, “The Voice.”

Shelton broke the news to fans on Tuesday, telling them that the upcoming season in the Spring of 2023 will be his last on the show.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after Season 23,” Shelton said. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at ‘The Voice’ from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best.”

“I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani! I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers — the ‘Voices’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach,” he added.

The Voice, which is now in its 22nd season, features a panel of judges that includes Shelton and his wife Gwen Stefani, who he met on the show, as well as Camila Cabello, John Legend.

According to NBC, Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan have been announced as coaches for the upcoming season.