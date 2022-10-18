33rd Annual SOCON Awards With Lighthouse, Tom Cochrane and More

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – More than 500 of Canada’s most accomplished songwriters, composers, music publishers, and industry leaders gathered Monday night (October 17) for the 33rd Annual Society of Composers, Authors, and Music Publishers of Canada (SOCAN) Awards, honoring the country’s most successful music creators and publishers from an array of genres, including Rap, Pop, R&B, Rock, Film & Television, Dance, Folk/Roots, Country, Classical and more.

Canadian songwriting, performing, and philanthropic legend Tom Cochrane was presented with the SOCAN Cultural Impact Award for his truly iconic song “Life Is A Highway.” A magnificent finale featured a performance of the hit by a stage full of music creators, including Bill Bell, Dala, Davide Direnzo, Molly Johnson, Jeff Jones, Alex Lifeson, Sam Roberts, and Julian Taylor.

Ralph Cole, Paul Hoffert, Bob McBride, and Skip Prokop of legendary Canadian jazz-rock group Lighthouse were inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame for bringing together music creators with eclectic backgrounds to form an iconic sound that has lasted for five decades. Lighthouse, as an 11-piece ensemble, delivered an unforgettable performance of their hits, including “Sunny Days” and “One Fine Morning.” Ralph Cole and Paul Hoffert joined the celebration. Sadly, Bob McBride and Skip Prokop passed away in 1998 and 2017, respectively.

Hosted by the CBC’s Amanda Parris, the gala at the Sheraton Centre Toronto also featured performances from Snotty Nose Rez Kids and rapper Drezus, recipients of the first-ever Vince Fontaine Indigenous Song Award, as well as Nonso Amadi, La Zarra, Alicia Creti, and High Valley. SOCAN International Achievement Award winner OZ was celebrated with an inspired set by DJ TLO.

Additional SOCAN firsts included the SOCAN Breakout Songwriter Award presented to La Zarra, the SOCAN Breakout Composer Award to Evan MacDonald, as well as the first-ever SOCAN Reproduction Right award awarded to Editions Studio V.

“We are thrilled to bring back the SOCAN Awards in-person after two years, and even more excited to present several new awards to deserving music creators, publishers and businesses,” said Jennifer Brown, CEO of SOCAN. “It is so essential to showcase the musical diversity of our country, and we’re in awe of the talent of all our winners tonight.”

Also receiving an achievement award was worldwide sensation Drake, who was named SOCAN Songwriter of the Year – Performer. Drake also took home two SOCAN Rap Music Awards for “Wants and Needs” and “Way 2 Sexy.”

Stephen “Koz” Kozmeniuk was presented with the 2022 SOCAN Songwriter of the Year – Producer Award, also receiving the SOCAN International Song Award for his masterpiece, “Levitating,” performed by Dua Lipa.

Keith Power took home his fifth SOCAN Screen Composer of the Year Award, and rapper/singer, bbno$ earned the SOCAN Breakout Songwriter Award.

Side Door received the prestigious SOCAN Licensed To Play Award for their diligent adherence to legal and ethical music licensing of the online platform that matches performers with hosts, builds direct connections, and simplifies the show-booking and ticketing process. Side Door is committed to responsible licensing, ensuring music creators and publishers are fairly compensated for their work.

For a complete list of 2022 SOCAN Award winners visit: www.socanawards.com