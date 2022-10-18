5 Innovative Web3 Music Platforms Making Waves in the Music Industry

HYPEBOT (CelebrityAccess) – Here are some new picks of Web3 music platforms that everyone in the industry should check out…

by Janelle Borg of AmplifyYou

Interested in learning more about Web3 and how it is shaking up the music industry? If the answer is yes, you are definitely in the right place! This October, we are focusing on 5 Web3 music platforms that are advancing the Web3 music industry and helping educate more musicians about the benefits of Web3. Let’s go!

Probably A Label

Probably A Label is a new Web3 music platform and labe, launched by Jeremy Fall’s Probably Nothing in collaboration with Warner Records. It believes that music best comes alive when there is a story that people can relate to.

This new type of record label aims to redefine intellectual property and ownership by using Web3. However, Probably A Label’s mission is not to change how people listen to music. Rather, it intends to increase the experience brought about by music and to work directly with artists to develop their creative language.

Supermassiv

Supermassiv is a Web3 music platform and NFT startup that recently entered the music industry. Its main aim is to serve as a commerce and social platform for artists to connect and sell exclusive content to their communities.

Additionally, it serves as a bridge between Web3-curious artists and their Web2 community of fans. This is because it enables fans to use their credit cards to buy digital collectibles. With more than 300 artists on its waiting list at launch, as well as an AWAL partnership in the pipeline, it is safe to say that Supermassiv is one to watch!

OneOf

OneOf is a Web3 platform that supports NFTs on many energy-efficient blockchains. It is committed to a sustainable blockchain-built future and creating meaningful fan experiences.

OneOf has recently made waves in the music industry via the NFT drops of the Latin Grammy Awards, David Bowie, The Notorious BIG, and Doja Cat. In addition, the Web3 platform aims to onboard the next 100 million non-crypto natives into Web3 by removing technical barriers and enabling fans to buy their NFTs using fiat currency.

Living Opera

Living Opera is bringing opera into Web3! The art and technology Web3-focused platform is forging the way for classical musicians to reap the benefits of Web3.

Living Opera launched its Magic Mozart NFT collection on September 30. This NFT collection stands out from the crowd by being a generative music collection, combining music from 1792 with generative art. Best of all, the Web3 music platform is launching a DAO that uses the proceeds of NFTs to award micro-grants to performing artists and connect artists with philanthropists interested in supporting their careers.

PlayTreks

PlayTreks is a Web3 music platform and all-in-one app for the music industry. It includes tools for free music distribution, airplay monitoring, unlimited music data, an NFT marketplace, NFTs, as well as copyright control.

Undoubtedly, PlayTreks is helping bring about a new music economy. In fact, PlayTreks and its NFT Marketplace for musicians, The PlayGrounds, have recently been named one of the key players in the NFT music industry by AMA Research.

Janelle Borg knows a thing or two about the music industry. Having been involved in the industry since the age of 13, she’s now involved in a variety of music-related projects and is always keen to share industry tips ‘n’ tricks with fellow musicians.