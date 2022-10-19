Michael Knox Named President Of peermusic’s Nashville Office

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music publisher peermusic announced the promotion of Michael Knox to the role of President of peermusic Nashville.

Knox, who previously served as peermusic’s Senior Vice President of Nashville, will oversee the company’s music publishing operations and will also continue in his work as a music producer, with more than 28 #1 songs to his name.

The company’s regional Nashville office has thrived under Knox and is now one of the country’s top independent music publishers, with hits such as Dierks Bentley’s “Somewhere on a Beach”; Jason Aldean – “Rearview Town”; Riley Green – “There Was This Girl”; and Cole Swindell – “Love You Too Late” among others.

“In the 12 years that he has been with peermusic, Michael Knox has distinctively guided our Nashville office song by song, hit by hit, resulting in major impact for our roster of songwriters,” said Kathy Spanberger. “Knox is one of the most prolific publishers and music producers in Nashville with an extraordinary amount of production credits to his name, but it’s his thoughtful approach, quick humor, and devotion to our music creators that really draws people to want to build their careers with peermusic Nashville. Knox is delivering career-making opportunities for our writers.”

Prior to joining peermusic, Michael Knox opened Nashville’s first song plugging company HIT PLUGGERS in 1991 and also served as Vice President at Warner Chappell where he oversaw writer and artist development, song placements and the catalogs of songwriters such as Jason Aldean, John Rich, Gretchen Wilson, Emily West, and Jeff Stevens, among others.

He also launched the Music Knox REcords label with BBR Music Group/BMG and signed Tim Montana to his label in 2020.

“For over 94 years, the Peers have been widely considered the first family of country music publishing with a history of delivering ‘firsts’ in the industry. I jumped at the invitation to be a part of this publishing team 12 years ago and to work alongside some of the best and most trusted music publishers in the business. The important legacy that we’re building upon here in Nashville, our commitment to continue delivering ‘firsts’ for songwriters, and the genuine connections we have with our peermusic writers is something that I’m flat-out proud to be a part of. I’m thankful to Kathy, Mary Megan Peer, Ralph Peer II, and our peermusic team for this opportunity.”