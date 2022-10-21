Kara DioGuardi, Tim Cohan and Scott Cutler All Re-Elected For Second Terms On The MLC’s Board

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Mechanical Licensing Collective (The MLC) held its second Annual Membership Meeting this week where Kara DioGuardi, Tim Cohan and Scott Cutler were all re-elected for new 3-year terms on the organization’s Board of Directors.

During the meeting, the MLC also shared key operational metrics, including receiving $800 million in royalties, including $700 million in blanket royalties distributed directly by The MLC.

The $800 million figure also included nearly $120 million in royalties (based on statutory rates used by The MLC) processed by The MLC but paid by DSPs pursuant to voluntary licenses.

According to the MLC, they now have received more than 17 million works registrations of which 98% have been processed.

During 2022, the MLC added more than 6,000 new members, bringing the total number of registered rightsholders to 22,000, the organization said.

Additionally, the MLC revealed that its current match rate for royalties through September is 89%, while the initial match rate for newly reported usage has exceeded 85% for six straight months.

“We are incredibly proud of these accomplishments,” says The MLC CEO Kris Ahrend. “Our team has worked hard to build robust data processing systems that allow us to distribute royalties accurately and on time. We have also released a suite of tools for our Members that enable them to manage their catalog data effectively and correct any missing or inaccurate data they find. While there is still more work to do, we are pleased with our progress and are deeply appreciative of all the support we have received from our Members and from the broader industry at large.”