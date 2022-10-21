Toronto’s Famous Record Store-Play De Record Featured in New Full-Length Documentary

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – Play De Record, owned by Eugene Tam, will be in the limelight on Saturday (October 22) from 6:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m, as Drop The Needle premieres in the city at the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema.

For 25 years, the cozy record store on Yonge Street served Toronto’s DJ and hip-hop scene. In 2016, the shop took over a new location on Spadina, surviving through a changing cityscape.

The unique documentary made in the small record store’s honor has been browsed by the likes of Nas, Raekwon, and many more. The documentary will showcase this modest record store that flourished and survived into the modern music era, where vinyl, physical record players, and the like seem almost obsolete.

Eugene and Play De Record’s impact will be reviewed as it relates to Toronto and Canada as a whole, especially in dance, hip-hop, and electronic music. Watch the story of how a small business owner became a cornerstone for Toronto’s DJ and music scene, with commentary from industry heavyweights like Kardinal Offishall and Maestro Fresh Wes.

Though the premiere night is sold out, tickets are available for another show on November 6.