The University of Arizona Set to Launch ‘The Linda McCartney Retrospective’ Photo Exhibit

TUCSON (CelebrityAccess) – The University of Arizona announced Thursday (October 20) that its Center for Creative Photography will host the North American premiere next year of The Linda McCartney Retrospective, celebrating her 30-year career as a photographer.

The exhibition will run from February 24 until August 5 and be free to the public. The retrospective on McCartney’s career will also highlight her many ties to Tucson, where she died in 1998 from breast cancer at age 56.

McCartney took up photography as a hobby while attending the University of Arizona in the early 1960s, and many of her earliest photos have Tucson’s Sonoran Desert as a backdrop.

She and her famous husband bought a 151-acre ranch on Tucson’s northeast side in 1979.

“Linda carried a camera with her most of the time capturing images in an instinctive way which left her subjects feeling totally comfortable with the process,” Paul McCartney said in a statement. “She loved to explore and found ways to make her art joyous and innovative at the same time.”

University officials said the exhibition will include nearly 200 pieces, divided into three broad groupings.