Zac Brown Band Denied Entry To Canada – Cancels Vancouver Concert

VANCOUVER (CelebrityAccess) – The Zac Brown Band had to cancel their concert Friday (October 21) night after some of the group’s members were denied entry to our neighbor to the north – Canada.

Zac Brown took to social media shortly before the show at Rogers Arena to bring the news to their fans.

“We’re sorry to announce that we won’t be able to perform in Vancouver tonight. Our Canadian fans are incredible, and we would love nothing more than to share an evening of music together,” Brown wrote in a statement on Facebook.

“Some of our crew members had charges on their records from over a decade ago that have since been removed. Our team has regularly performed in Canada for ten years, including two performances this year alone.”

Brown concluded, “We are a family, a tribe. We stick together and support each other, and we never leave anyone behind. As a band who prides themselves on showing up with excitement and professionalism, we will always play where we are welcome and appreciated, and we’re so sorry we can’t be there tonight.”