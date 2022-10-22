Huntsville’s Orion Amphitheater Welcomes Over 150,000 Guests Since Grand Opening

HUNTSVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Huntsville’s Orion Amphitheater continues to receive praise from artists, industry leaders, and fans alike, having now welcomed over 150,000 guests since opening its doors this past spring.

The Orion officially opened its doors the weekend of May 13 with The First Waltz, a concert featuring some of Alabama’s favorite artists. The three-day event included performances from Brittany Howard, Drive-by Truckers, Emmylou Harris, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, John Paul White, Mavis Staples, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, and Waxahatchee.

The Orion will host numerous concerts and community events through the remainder of its inaugural season, including shows from Lauren Daigle and Stevie Nicks, as well as the HPD Halloween Haunted House, Christkindlmarket Huntsville, and additional upcoming holiday programming with details to be announced soon.

Additionally, the Orion recently won the 2022 Partnership in Tourism Award from the Alabama Tourism Department, as well as Attraction of the Year from the Alabama Mountain Lakes Association. It was also nominated for 2022 Amphitheater of the Year by the International Entertainment Buyers Association (IEBA), while CEO Ben Lovett was recently selected as one of VenuesNow’s Top 2022 All-Star Executive Honorees, which celebrates stand-out leaders across entertainment and sports.

The Orion marks a bold new chapter in North Alabama’s unparalleled musical history. With its proximity to the iconic Muscle Shoals Sound Studio, Huntsville enjoys its status as part of the Americana Music Triangle, known for its cultural achievement as the birthplace of one of America’s greatest exports – music.

The Orion goes beyond music, providing cultural experiences throughout the year – including several newly completed art installations and educational events for the community. The Amphitheater is an 8,000 capacity destination venue built by the people of Huntsville, for the people of Huntsville.