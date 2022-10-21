NACPA RE-Elects AEG Presents’ Brent Fedrizzi As President For 2023

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The North American Concert Promoters Association announced that AEG’s Brent Fedrizzi has been re-elected as the organization’s president for 2023 during NACPA’s annual meeting at the International Entertainment Buyers Association on October 9th.

During the meeting, the organization’s board of directors, including Jodi Goodman, Allen Scott, Anthony Nicolaides and John Valentino were re-elected to serve additional terms.

Fedrizzi, who currently serves as Co-President and COO of AEG Presents Rocky Mountains and the Pacific Northwest, was first elected as NACPA’s president in 2022, succeeding Allen Scott, who served as president the previous year.

Along with the elections, the NACPA meeting included a panel hosted by Wilson Howard, chairman of Live Nation Southeast, along with a slate of rising stars in the industry, including Live Nation’s Charlee Vasiliadis, CAA’s Akin Aliu, AEG’s Adrienne Ervin, Outback Presents’ Andrew Farwell, and Live Nation’s Warda Baig.

The panel addressed a range of topics from how to procure new talent to dynamic pricing to how to “pay it forward” to the next generation.

NACPA, founded in 1989, is a nonprofit organization benefiting the concert industry.