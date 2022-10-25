Cowboy Legend Don Edwards Dead At 83

HICO, Texas (CelebrityAccess) — Don Edwards, a Grammy-nominated cowboy singer, songwriter, guitarist, and musicologist, known as one of the leading voices in Western music died on October 23rd. He was 83.

Edwards passing was announced by his family, who said he died with his wife and dog by his side. A cause of death was not provided.

With a career that spanned more than 50 years, Edwards recorded almost 20 albums of western music, including two — Guitars & Saddle Songs and Songs of the Cowboy — which were included in the Library of Congress.

A native of New Jersey, Edwards relocated to Texas, where he worked in oil fields before landing a gig as singing cowboy at Six Flags over Texas. After five years at Six Flags, he relocated again to Nashville to further pursue a career as a professional musician.

His first album came in 1977 with the release of Live At The White Elephant ‎on Texas Skyline Records but his studio debut came 3 years later with the release of Happy Cowboy on Sevenshoux Records.

In 2005, Edwards was inducted into the Western Music Association Hall of Fame and he was a member of the Cowboy hall of fame as a recipient of the Chester Reynolds.

In addition to music, Edwards graced the silver screen, appearing in the film The Horse Whisperer, alongside Robert Redford. He was also featured in numerous documentaries on the history of cowboy music and played a key role in the rejuvenation of the Fort Worth Stockyards.

Edwards is survived by Kathy, his wife of 45 years, as well as daughters Courtney Gatewood, Llayne Padgett, Son in law Richard Gatewood, Grandchildren, Jake Gatewood, Shelby Gatewood, Lauren Padgett and Maddy Padgett and sister Nancy Hezlitt.

In lieu of flowers, Edwards’ family has asked that memorials are made to Fairy Baptist Church, 19255 FM 1602, Hico, TX 76457.

Edwards performing live in 2016.