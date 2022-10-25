The Playlist, Netflix’s Latest Show, Details The Rise Of Spotify

(CelebrityAccess) — The Playlist, a new Netflix show loosely based on the rise of the music streaming platform Spotify, has officially been released.

The six-part series tells a fictionalized story of how Spotify founder Daniel Ek (played Edvin Endre) and his partners seek to creatively disrupt the recorded music business by building a legal streaming service.

The show also stars a Swedish cast that includes singer Janice Kamya Kavander, Ulf Stenberg, Joel Lützow, Gizem Erdogan, and Christian Hillborg.

The show is in Swedish however, so if you’re not fluent, you will need to be cool with subtitles.

The series is based on the book Spotify Untold, written by Swedish investigative journalists Sven Carlsson and Jonas Leijonhufvud.

Check out the trailer here