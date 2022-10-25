Jimmie Allen, Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, And Carrie Underwood Among The Headliners For The 56th Annual CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, HARDY, Marcus King, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, and Zac Brown Band are among the performers announced for the 56th Annual CMA Awards.

The CMAs are set for November 9th at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena with CMA Awards co-host and 2022 nominee Luke Bryan set to perform his latest single “Country On.”

Miranda Lambert, who already holds the record for the most nominations for any female performer in the award show’s history, is up for three more this year, including CMA Entertainer of the Year. She will perform perform her newest single “Hate My Heart” during the awards gala.

The CMAs for this year will also include a tribute to the late country music legend and Hall of Famer, Loretta Lynn.

The CMAs will be broadcast live on ABC at 8PM on November 9th and will be available on ABC and on streaming service Hulu the following day.