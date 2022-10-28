Fresh Produce Media & Audible Announce Origins – An Intimate Artist Experience With Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Mickey Guyton, & More

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – In partnership with Fresh Produce Media, Audible is set to launch Origins, an intimate music series showcasing today’s ground-breaking singer/songwriters. The new original series is dedicated to music storytelling and compliments Audible’s ‘Words + Music’ catalog.

The eight-part audio experience features today’s most prominent artists in an intimate setting as they interpret the singular question, “Where are you from?”. Each episode is set to feature a spoken narrative, sound design, and original music performances. The eight total installments will be available on November 17 on Audible.

The line-up of artists that will be featured in the debut season of Origins includes Academy and multi-Grammy Award winner Billie Eilish, Grammy winner Doja Cat, multi-Latin Grammy winner Camilo, the youngest recipient of the Best Reggae Album Grammy award, Koffee, emerging audio-visual artist and rap pioneer Tobe Nwigwe, Grammy Award-winning producer, filmmaker, composer and rapper Flying Lotus, pop sensation King Princess and Grammy-nominated country music star Mickey Guyton.

In reflecting on her own origin story and where it has led her, Billie Eilish said, “It was so weird to me when I was first coming up and, and the thing everybody said was, like, ‘Billie Eilish’s music is so depressing, and it’s so sad, and it’s too dark,’ and I was like, ‘What are you talking about? Have you listened to The Beatles and While My Guitar Gently Weeps, and Yesterday and Lana Del Rey? Like, what the hell?’ It was so surprising to me that people thought anything I was creating was dark. I mean, it’s real.”

ORIGINS EPISODE LOGLINES:

• Billie Eilish challenges origin, resists definition, and rejects the very idea that who she was yesterday is who she has to be tomorrow.

• Doja Cat rediscovers her origin through a process of reinvention.

• Camilo lives and breathes origin, not only as the source of everything he has ever known but also as his most inspiring teacher.

• Koffee reflects on the importance of trusting instinct and her love of the island that nurtured her creativity.

• Tobe Nwigwe, whose origins have led him far from his initial ambitions, recalls the path that led him to his true calling.

• Flying Lotus looks at origin through the lens of loss and longing to consider if the most powerful lessons are those that encourage us to return to the simplest version of our story.

• King Princess takes on origin in the frame of identity, a place where we are formed, informed, and then transformed.

• Mickey Guyton, whose story is full of triumph in the face of rejection, unpacks origin with survival as her only point of reference.

Doja Cat said, “I’ve always tried to bring my fans into my world. I am more interested in being myself than what others want me to be. I want people to get a real understanding of who I am, and I think Origins will help them do that.”