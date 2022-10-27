George Strait and Chris Stapleton Add Stadium Shows

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — After announcing plans for a limited co-headlining stadium run next year, George Strait and Chris Stapleton have already started adding dates to meet demand.

The initial round of shows included stadium performances in Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, Milwaukee, Nashville and Tampa and a second show at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium has now been added for July 28th.

“When I walk through those curtains and see those smiling faces, my feet don’t touch the ground again ‘til I walk back out and get on that bus that got me there. That’s from a song I wrote called ‘I’ll Always Remember You.’ It’s a true statement,” Strait shared exclusively with Billboard of the initial announcement. “When we talked about doing these six shows next year with Chris, it was a no brainer for me. I was all in.”

“I love doing these shows with George about as much as I like doing anything. There’s nothing to compare it to,” added Stapleton. “So many of his songs are in the ethos of what country music is. Playing these shows together is a great experience all the way around.”

Grammy award-winning country vocal quartet Little Big Town has been announced as support for all shows.